UPDATE 1-China-U.S. trade tensions high on Big Oil's worry list
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
LONDON Oct 22 AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly said on Thursday they were deepening their collaboration in cancer immunotherapy by testing new drug combinations for treating solid tumours.
Lilly will lead the studies, while both companies will contribute resources. Details of financial arrangements and tumours to be studied were not disclosed.
However, the companies did say AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 medicine durvalumab would be combined with Lilly molecules, including a TGF-beta kinase inhibitor, a CXCR4 peptide antagonist and an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, which will also be assessed with AstraZeneca's tremelimumab.
They will also explore other combinations targeting tumour drivers and resistance mechanisms. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)