AstraZeneca lung cancer drug delays disease by more than a year

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
LONDON, April 17 An experimental lung cancer pill from AstraZeneca delays disease progression by more than a year, according to new data presented at a medical meeting on Friday.
AZD9291, which the company expects to file for U.S. approval in the second quarter of 2015, is one of a number of cancer medicines AstraZeneca is hoping will rebuild its sales following patent losses on older drugs.
An analysis presented at the European Lung Cancer Conference in Geneva demonstrated a median progression-free survival for patients on the drug of 13.5 months.
AZD9291, like a rival product in development at Clovis Oncology, targets a genetic mutation that helps tumours evade current lung cancer pills, including AstraZeneca's own established product Iressa.
During its defence against a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer last year, AstraZeneca said it believed AZD9291 could sell as much as $3 billion a year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.