AstraZeneca buys pioneering data-analysis firm Definiens

LONDON Nov 4 AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Definiens, a private company that has developed a way of unlocking information from cancer tissue samples, for an initial $150 million.

Definiens, whose imaging and data analysis technology was developed by Gerd Binnig, the 1986 Nobel Laureate in physics, will be part of AstraZeneca's biologics arm Medimmune, the British company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)