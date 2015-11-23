AstraZeneca sells U.S. drug rights to Perrigo for $380 mln

Nov 23 AstraZeneca said on Monday it had
finalised plans to divest its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by
selling U.S. rights to the medicine to Perrigo for $380
million.
The move is part of an "externalisation" drive by the
British drugmaker, which is selling non-core products to help it
fill a short-term revenue gap caused by older products going off
product, while investing in a pipeline of new medicines.
Entocort had U.S. sales of $89 million in the first nine
months of 2015.
The deal, which is expected to complete by the end of 2015,
follows AstraZeneca's sale of rights to Entocort outside the
United States in July to Tillotts Pharma, part of the Zeria
Group.
AstraZeneca said its earnings per share outlook for the
year, which was upgraded at third-quarter results earlier this
month, would not change as a result of the Perrigo transaction.
