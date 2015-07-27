AstraZeneca sells rare cancer drug to Sanofi for up $300 mln

LONDON, July 27 AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets.

Sanofi's rare diseases unit Genzyme will pay AstraZeneca up to $300 million for global rights to Caprelsa, including an upfront payment of $165 million and further milestone payments based on the drug's performance of up to $135 million, the companies said on Monday.

Caprelsa is currently sold in 28 countries for treating medullary thyroid carcinoma and had sales last year of $48 million.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)