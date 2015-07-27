AstraZeneca sells rare cancer drug to Sanofi for up $300 mln

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 27 AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets.
Sanofi's rare diseases unit Genzyme will pay AstraZeneca up to $300 million for global rights to Caprelsa, including an upfront payment of $165 million and further milestone payments based on the drug's performance of up to $135 million, the companies said on Monday.
Caprelsa is currently sold in 28 countries for treating medullary thyroid carcinoma and had sales last year of $48 million.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company