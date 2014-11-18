AstraZeneca trumpets progress in cancer, other drugs

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 18 AstraZeneca, determined to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, said it had made good progress in developing a pipeline of new drugs.
The company flagged its "industry-leading" portfolio of immune-boosting cancer drugs and said that across all disease areas it had the potential to secure between eight and 10 approvals for new medicines in 2015-2016.
AstraZeneca executives will present further details at a six-hour investor meeting later on Tuesday. The event comes just eight days before British takeover rules allow Pfizer to renew its pursuit, an option some investors now see as unlikely.
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.