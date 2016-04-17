AstraZeneca has held internal talks for Medivation bid -Sunday Times

April 17 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has
held internal talks about a bid for Medivation Inc but
has yet to make a formal offer, the Sunday Times reported,
citing sources.
AstraZeneca has been looking at Medivation for the past six
months and is looking very closely at an offer, the newspaper
said, citing sources and a senior healthcare banker. (bit.ly/1XDshZk)
In March, Reuters reported that Medivation had been working
with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle
interest from other companies in a potential acquisition, but it
had no plans to sell itself.
AstraZeneca said it did not comment on rumours or
speculation.
San Francisco based-Medivation, which has a market
capitalization of $8.4 billion, focuses on cancer treatment
drugs.
The company, less than a week ago, rebuffed a takeover bid
from French drugmaker Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported.
(bloom.bg/20zuyXw)
Medivation could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Peter Cooney)