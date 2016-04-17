UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca has held internal talks for Medivation bid -Sunday Times

(Adds no comment from Medivation)
April 17 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has
held internal talks about a bid for cancer treatment maker
Medivation Inc but has yet to make a formal offer, the
Sunday Times reported, citing sources.
AstraZeneca has been looking at Medivation for the past six
months and is looking very closely at making an offer, the
newspaper said, citing sources and a senior healthcare banker.
In March, Reuters reported that Medivation had been working
with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle
interest from other companies in a potential acquisition, but it
had no plans to sell itself.
San Francisco based-Medivation, which has a market
capitalization of $8.4 billion, focuses on cancer treatment
drugs.
Less than a week ago, the company rebuffed a takeover bid
from French drugmaker Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported.
AstraZeneca and Medivation said they do not comment on
rumors or speculation.
