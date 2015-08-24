AstraZeneca names Genentech's Bohen as chief medical officer

LONDON Aug 24 British pharmaceutical company
AstraZeneca named Sean Bohen as its chief medical
officer, in an appointment that it said could help accelerate
the development of new oncology and immunology medicines.
AstraZeneca, Britain's second biggest drugmaker behind GSK
, has pinned its future on cancer drugs, where it is
vying with rivals such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck &
Co and Roche in the hot area of immunotherapy
treatments, which boost the immune system to fight tumours.
Bohen joins AstraZeneca from Genentech, a biotech company
that was bought by Roche in 2009. He will report to Pascal
Soriot, the chief executive who last year staved off a
mega-merger approach from Pfizer.
"(Bohen's) impressive expertise in key areas of our exciting
pipeline, including oncology and immunology, will further
strengthen and accelerate the delivery of new medicines for
patients," Soriot said in a statement on Monday.
