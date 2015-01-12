AstraZeneca in cancer viruses deal with Omnis Pharmaceuticals

LONDON Jan 12 AstraZeneca said on
Monday its MedImmune biotech unit had struck a deal with
unlisted U.S. company Omnis Pharmaceuticals on the development
of cancer-fighting oncolytic viruses.
The agreement will allow MedImmune to combine its
experimental immunotherapy drugs with Omnis' virus programme,
which is currently in initial Phase I clinical testing.
Financial t#erms were not disclosed.
Oncolytic viruses are designed to target tumour cells with
the killing potency of viruses.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)