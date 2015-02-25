AstraZeneca taps biotech firm Orca for autoimmune disease drugs

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
LONDON Feb 25 AstraZeneca has boosted its early-stage research in autoimmune disease by signing a three-year research deal with start-up firm Orca Pharmaceuticals, a small British biotech company formed in 2013, on a new class of drugs.
Orca will receive an upfront payment and further fees from AstraZeneca with a potential total value of $122.5 million, the companies said on Wednesday. Final payments will depend on the success of Orca's so-called retinoic acid-related orphan nuclear receptor gamma inhibitors.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
