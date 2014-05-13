Pfizer sees no antitrust hurdles from buying AstraZeneca

LONDON May 13 Pfizer Chief Executive
Ian Read said on Tuesday he did not believe there would be
antitrust problems in taking over British drugmaker AstraZeneca
.
"We don't see any substantial antitrust issues on this deal
anywhere in the world," Read told a panel of British lawmakers.
The U.S. drugmaker has fuelled a major political row with
its $106 billion plan to acquire AstraZeneca, which has been
rebuffed by the smaller British company.
The deal would be the largest foreign takeover of a British
firm and is opposed by many scientists, trade unions and
politicians who fear for British science jobs given Pfizer's
track record of cost cutting after past acquisitions.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)