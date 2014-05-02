版本:
AstraZeneca board meeting Friday to weigh new Pfizer bid-sources

LONDON May 2 AstraZeneca's board was meeting on Friday morning to consider an improved $106 billion takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, two people familiar with the matter said.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman confirmed the company's board would be looking at the proposal but she declined to comment on the timing. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Anjuli Davies, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
