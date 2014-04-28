UPDATE 1-Pfizer's move on Astra fuels fears for British science

(Adds further reaction from scientists, politicians)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 28 Pfizer's plan to snap
up its smaller rival AstraZeneca has stoked concerns
about Britain's ability to remain a leader in life sciences,
even as the U.S. drugmaker insists that it highly values UK
research.
The pharmaceutical industry represents a rare manufacturing
success story for Britain and its two flagship drugmakers -
AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline - provide thousands of
highly skilled, well-paid jobs.
AstraZeneca alone employs some 7,000 staff in Britain, even
after recent hefty job cuts, and it exports almost 7 billion
pounds ($11.8 billion) of drugs each year, representing around
2.3 percent of all British exports of goods.
"AstraZeneca and GSK are the two pillars of the UK's
thriving and economically important life sciences sector,
supporting biotech and academia across the science base," said
Sarah Main, director of the Campaign for Science & Engineering.
"To lose one of them to foreign ownership would be a blow."
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read, who studied science in
London in the early 1970s, knows he is stepping into
controversial territory with his attempt to acquire AstraZeneca
in a deal that would bring new drugs for cancer and achieve
major cost and tax savings.
"We reached out to the UK government this morning. We've
have some initial preliminary discussions," Read told reporters
in a conference call on Monday.
"We want to have a conversation with the government about
the excitement we have about combining these portfolios, the
excitement we have about the strength of UK research.
"This combination, if it occurs, would create domiciled in
the UK the largest pharmaceutical company in the world and would
bring an injection of about $100 billion into the UK economy,"
Read said.
Read said he saw Britain as an attractive location for both
pharmaceutical research and manufacturing - helped by recent
government tax incentives - but added he could not make any firm
commitments on future investment or jobs.
JOB CUTS
In a previous controversial British company takeover in
2010, U.S.-based foods group Kraft promised to keep
open one of its target Cadbury's factories, only to go back on
the pledge soon after the deal was completed - drawing criticism
for acting irresponsibly from one group of legislators.
Pfizer already has a tarnished reputation in the eyes of
some British scientists after it announced plans in 2011 to
shutter a large drug research site in Sandwich, southern
England, with the loss of around 2,000 jobs.
AstraZeneca has also laid off thousands of scientists and
other staff as it shrinks its cost base to cope with a fall in
sales due to patent losses on blockbuster medicines.
In an attempt to reshape the company, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal
Soriot has set out plans to move its research and corporate
headquarters to Cambridge, England, by 2016 - boosting one of
the country's most important science centres but causing job
losses further north.
The British government, while supportive of the
pharmaceuticals sector, has indicated it would take a hand's off
approach to any Pfizer-AstraZeneca deal, which finance minister
George Osborne described on Friday as "a commercial matter
between the companies".
That stance is in contrast to the attitude of the
neighbouring French government, which has said it would block
any deal involving engineering group Alstom it
considers unfit.
For Britain's opposition Labour party, business spokesman
Chuka Umunna said any potential takeover of AstraZeneca by
Pfizer should be judged on whether it promoted jobs and growth,
Britain's research base, and guaranteed long-term investment in
Britain.
Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, called for guarantees
of no job losses and for the protection of the UK's research and
base in the event that Pfizer succeeds.
"We expect the UK government to pay special attention to
this bid and do everything possible to protect jobs and to
support the UK's knowledge base," said Unite National Officer
Linda McCulloch.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
