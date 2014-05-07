UK should consider takeover test for Pfizer-AstraZeneca -Cameron's spokesman

LONDON May 7 Britain should consider whether existing takeover laws giving ministers power to intervene in deals could be applied to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's approach for London-listed AstraZeneca, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Cameron's spokesman told reporters that the Prime Minister agreed with Business Secretary Vince Cable who on Tuesday said the government needed to consider whether a 'public interest test' should be applied to any potential takeover. (Reporting by William James; Editing by John Stonestreet)