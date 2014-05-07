UK should consider takeover test for Pfizer-AstraZeneca -Cameron's spokesman

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
LONDON May 7 Britain should consider whether existing takeover laws giving ministers power to intervene in deals could be applied to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's approach for London-listed AstraZeneca, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Cameron's spokesman told reporters that the Prime Minister agreed with Business Secretary Vince Cable who on Tuesday said the government needed to consider whether a 'public interest test' should be applied to any potential takeover. (Reporting by William James; Editing by John Stonestreet)
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.