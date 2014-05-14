版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 19:37 BJT

UK's Cameron wants "best possible" Pfizer guarantees on AstraZeneca

LONDON May 14 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he was seeking the best possible guarantees from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer over its potential takeover of AstraZeneca.

"This government has been absolutely clear that the right thing to do is to get stuck in to seek the best possible guarantees on British jobs, on British investment, and British science," Cameron told lawmakers in parliament. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐