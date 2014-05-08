AstraZeneca starts late-stage study of key new cancer drug

LONDON May 8 AstraZeneca, which is
fighting a $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer, said
on Thursday it had launched a final-stage study of a key new
lung cancer drug that is being fast-tracked through clinical
tests.
The British drugmaker had said last month it planned to
start Phase III testing imminently with MEDI4736, which belongs
to a class known as anti-PD-L1 treatments that boost the immune
system.
AstraZeneca has accelerated the development programme for
the medicine following encouraging results from initial Phase I
trials, results of which will be presented at the May 30-June 3
American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.
The company's pipeline of experimental cancer drugs is one
of the lures for Pfizer, which also expects to make big cost and
tax savings from a buying AstraZeneca.
"MEDI4736 is an important molecule in our immuno-oncology
portfolio and its entry into Phase III clinical trials is
further evidence of our commitment to invest in distinctive
science in our core therapy areas and to rapidly progress our
immuno-oncology pipeline," said global drug development head
Briggs Morrison.
The so-called PACIFIC trial will involve 702 patients across
more than 100 sites globally. The goal is to evaluate
progression free survival and overall survival with MEDI4736
compared with placebo in patients with locally advanced,
unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)