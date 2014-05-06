版本:
UK's CBI says "vital" Pfizer makes long-term UK research promise

LONDON May 6 Britain needs assurances from U.S. drugs company Pfizer that it will maintain research activity in Britain beyond the short term if it takes over AstraZeneca, the Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday.

"The most important issue for British business with this proposed takeover is the strength of the UK scientific research base of which pharma is a critical part," CBI director-general John Cridland said in a statement.

"If a proposed takeover proceeds, it would be vital for the UK Government to receive assurances about the maintenance of research activity in the UK which sustain over time," he added. (Reporting by David Milliken)
