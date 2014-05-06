版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 14:14 BJT

AstraZeneca wins U.S. approval for heart pill

LONDON May 6 AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday it had won U.S. approval for Epanova, a new pill for heart disease, providing a welcome piece of good news as it fights a $106 billion takeover approach from Pfizer Inc.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐