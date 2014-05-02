版本:
Pfizer raises offer for AstraZeneca to 50 pounds/share

LONDON May 2 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Friday it had raised its offer for AstraZeneca to 50 pounds ($84.47) a share, adding that the British drugmaker was reviewing the proposal.

AstraZeneca earlier rebuffed a proposal valuing it at just under $100 billion, or 46.61 pounds per share.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
