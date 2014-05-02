Britain says considering Pfizer's reassurances in Astra battle

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 2 Britain's government said it was considering whether reassurances made by Pfizer over its potential takeover of AstraZeneca offered sufficient protection to maintain the country's life sciences sector and related jobs.
Pfizer said earlier on Friday it had written to Prime Minister David Cameron pledging to retain British jobs and a planned scientific research hub in Cambridge if it succeeds in its bid to take over its British rival.
"The letter from the chief executive of Pfizer is a positive sign. The government will consider these proposals carefully as to whether they offer sufficient protection of our priorities," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
The statement added that the government still regarded any deal as a matter for the boards and shareholders of the two companies.
AstraZeneca earlier on Friday rejected a sweetened bid from the U.S. firm. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.