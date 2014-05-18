版本:
Pfizer raises offer for AstraZeneca to 55 pounds a share

LONDON May 18 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Sunday it had raised its offer for British rival AstraZeneca to 55 pounds a share and increased the cash element to 45 percent.

AstraZeneca rejected an earlier of cash-and-stock approach worth 50 pounds a share on May 2, arguing it substantially undervalued the company. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
