UPDATE 1-Under fire, Pfizer hits back as weighs next Astra move

* CEO says UK science a key attraction of AstraZeneca deal
* Integrating scientific operations of two firms "easy"
* Pfizer's record of job cuts fuels worries in Europe, U.S.
* Investors waiting for sweetened bid, possibly next week
(Adds further Pfizer CEO quotes, AstraZeneca comment,
background)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 10 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
fought back on Saturday against criticism that its planned
takeover of rival AstraZeneca would damage Britain's
science base by saying strong UK research was a key reason for
the deal.
Given its record of big job cuts after past acquisitions,
the U.S. group has come under fire in Britain, the United States
and Sweden as it weighs its next move to buy AstraZeneca, which
could be a sweetened offer next week.
Chief Executive Ian Read, who is due to appear before two
panels of British lawmakers on May 13 and 14, said in a video
that the $106 billion deal was a "win-win" for shareholders and
society, and merging the two firms' research would be "easy".
The suggested deal would be the largest foreign takeover of
a UK company and has provoked a political storm in Britain, with
the government seeking binding commitments to protect skilled
jobs and scientific research.
Two U.S. state governors with large AstraZeneca workforces
have also joined the fray, while the Prime Minister of Sweden
-where AstraZeneca has half its roots - has expressed concerns.
The furore in Britain is Read's top priority ahead of his
expected grilling by British lawmakers at separate parliamentary
committee hearings next week.
Read did not make any fresh pledges on British jobs in his
latest comments, which were posted on the U.S. company's
website, but he said tapping into AstraZeneca's research and
development capacity was an important reason behind the deal.
"When we looked at AZ, we liked their science. We liked
where their science is being done, which is in the UK, and we
know we have good science in the UK in the Cambridge, Oxford,
London and other universities," he said.
He dismissed suggestions from AstraZeneca's Chief Executive
Pascal Soriot that a merger would be disruptive and could damage
the development of a series of experimental drugs currently in
clinical testing.
"The integration of the two scientific bases, in my opinion,
will be very easy," he said, arguing that Pfizer's system gave
substantial autonomy to scientific leaders within specific
diseases areas.
OPEN ECONOMY
Pfizer has already given a five-year commitment to complete
AstraZeneca's new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory
in the northwestern English town of Macclesfield and put a fifth
of its research staff in Britain if the deal goes ahead.
But the U.S. firm has also said it could adjust its promises
if circumstances change "significantly", prompting demands for
more water-tight pledges.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne said earlier on
Saturday he was ready for "hard negotiation" to ensure Pfizer
stuck to specific promises on jobs and science.
But Osborne also stressed Britain was an open economy that
had benefited "enormously" from past investment by foreign
companies, such as Tata Motors and Nissan in
the car industry.
AstraZeneca has rejected Pfizer's approaches, arguing its
cash-and-shares offer of 50 pounds per share significantly
undervalues Britain's second-biggest pharmaceuticals company,
which has a bright future as an independent business.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said the group remained focused
on delivering its pipeline of promising new drugs for cancer and
other diseases and had no comment on Read's video.
The Pfizer CEO did not shy away from the fact the proposed
deal would lead to some job losses and that a plan to
re-domicile the enlarged company in Britain would cut its taxes,
but he said such things were necessary to improve efficiency.
"Governments are all around the world pressurising the
industry to produce products of higher value and with more
productivity, at lower cost," he said. "So one way of doing that
is to consolidate and is to take out overlapping functions."
Under British takeover rules, Pfizer has until May 26 to
make a firm bid for AstraZeneca or walk away.
That puts pressure on Read and his team to get a deal signed
quickly and many investors believe Pfizer is likely return next
week with an improved offer of more than 53 pounds a share -
including a larger cash element - in an attempt to get
AstraZeneca to the negotiating table.
"There is a lot of speculation about another bid coming,"
Osborne said in a BBC radio interview.
Pfizer has a tarnished reputation in Britain after it
announced plans in 2011 to shut a major drug research site in
Sandwich, southern England, where Viagra was invented, with the
loss of some 1,700 jobs.
But the company is also working with many academic
scientists in the country and on Friday signed a deal with top
universities on research into rare diseases.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)