AstraZeneca rejects 55 pounds/share Pfizer offer

LONDON May 19 Britain's AstraZeneca on Monday rejected a sweetened 55-pounds-a-share offer from Pfizer , leaving it uncertain if the U.S. drugmaker would pull off a plan to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals group.

