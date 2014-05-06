AstraZeneca to step up discussions with investors this week

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON May 6 AstraZeneca Plc said it would step up its interactions with shareholders this week, following Pfizer Inc's $106 billion takeover approach, which the British drugmaker has dismissed as inadequate.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot told reporters on Tuesday there was a range of opinion among the group's investors over the Pfizer approach but the overall feedback had been supportive of AstraZeneca's decision to reject the bid.
AstraZeneca laid out its defence against Pfizer's earlier on Tuesday by predicting its revenues would rise sharply over the next 10 years as promising new drugs in its pipeline kicked in. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Tom Bergin)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: