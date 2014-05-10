Fear of Pfizer-AstraZeneca job cuts voiced by U.S. lawmakers

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 10 Members of the U.S. Congress
from Maryland and Massachusetts expressed concern on Saturday
that thousands of jobs in their districts could be at risk if
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc completes a buyout of UK-based
AstraZeneca Plc.
"The scale of this is really causing people to pay
attention. I'm really concerned about it," said Democratic
Representative John Delaney, whose Maryland district includes a
3,000-worker facility of AstraZeneca's MedImmune unit.
His remarks came as Pfizer tried to allay worries in the
United States and Britain about layoffs possibly resulting from
its $106-billion bid for its UK rival, in what would be the
largest-ever foreign takeover of a British company.
AstraZeneca so far has spurned Pfizer, which has a history
of big job cuts after past acquisitions. The U.S. company was
considering its next move, possibly a sweetened offer.
Representative Delaney said in an interview: "We encourage
Pfizer to look hard at the MedImmune asset and hopefully get
comfortable that this is something they'd want to keep here."
Democratic Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark said
AstraZeneca has hundreds of jobs in her Boston-area district.
"I am working to ensure that these good jobs are retained
and that our communities can continue to count on a good
corporate neighbor," she told Reuters in an email.
Pfizer understands and appreciates the concerns of the
members of Congress, company spokesman MacKay Jimeson said in an
email.
"We believe a potential combination with AstraZeneca would
build a stronger company by bringing together our assets, people
and scientific expertise," Jimeson said.
The governors of Maryland and Delaware on Thursday sent a
letter to Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read "expressing deep
concerns" about the impact of the deal on jobs, as well as
Pfizer's plan to relocate its corporate base to Britain to lower
its taxes. AstraZeneca employs 2,600 people in Delaware, the
letter said.
Britain's No. 2 drugmaker, AstraZeneca has employees in the
districts of more than a dozen members of Congress, including
Republican House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio.
