AstraZeneca digs into precision medicine with lung, heart deals

* Drugmaker taking personalised healthcare beyond cancer
* Deal with Abbott to develop diagnostic for asthma drug
* Tie-up with Montreal scientists on heart disease genes
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 13 AstraZeneca is diving
deeper into personalised healthcare with two projects that move
the concept beyond cancer into respiratory disorders and heart
disease.
Personalised or precision medicine, which tailors treatment
to a patient's genetic profile, is an increasing focus for drug
companies, especially after an initiative from U.S. President
Barack Obama in January.
Until now, however, the focus has been on cancer, where
genetic mutations are well-known drivers of disease.
"The time is now right to extend the personalised healthcare
approach and the benefits it brings to all of our therapy
areas," Ruth March, who heads the initiative at the British
drugmaker, told reporters.
"Up to now the science of personalised healthcare has been
slower to reach those common disease areas such as
cardiovascular and respiratory disease."
To redress the balance, AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it had
signed two deals, one with Abbott Laboratories for a
diagnostic test to accompany an experimental asthma drug and
another with Canadian scientists on genes associated with heart
disease.
Abbott will develop a diagnostic test to identify patients
with severe asthma who are most likely to benefit from
AstraZeneca's new antibody drug tralokinumab, which is in
final-stage Phase III clinical tests.
To date, there are no such approved blood tests for use in
asthma.
A separate tie-up with the Montreal Heart Institute will
screen samples from up to 80,000 patients for genetic traits
linked to cardiovascular disease and diabetes, in a programme
that may help doctors work out which patient should take which
drug.
By 2020, AstraZeneca expects half of its new drug launches
will come with so-called companion diagnostics to identify those
patients most likely to benefit from different treatments.
This approach is already used in cancer, with Roche's
breast cancer drug Herceptin and AstraZeneca's lung
cancer medicine Iressa, for example, given to patients with
particular genetic profiles.
Cancer has long been a key area for AstraZeneca, which was
the target of a $118 billion attempted takeover last year by
Pfizer.
Along with rivals in the field, AstraZeneca will showcase
its latest cancer drug advances at the May 29 to June 2 American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago.
Industry analysts say most attention will be focused on the
latest clinical data on AstraZeneca's combination of two
experimental medicines, MEDI4736 and tremelimumab, in treating
lung cancer.
(Editing by David Holmes)