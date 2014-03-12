AstraZeneca sells R&D site, to take $275 mln charge

UPDATE 1-S.Korea to "wait and see" after Trump threat to scrap free trade deal
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
LONDON, March 12 AstraZeneca has agreed to sell its Alderley Park research site in northern England to a public-private partnership group as it moves drug discovery to a new global centre in Cambridge.
The British pharmaceuticals group said it would take pretax impairment charges of $275 million to non-core R&D expense in the first quarter of 2014 in connection with the changes.
The new owner of the Alderley Park site, Manchester Science Parks, plans to keep the 400-acre site as a life science and biotechnology campus.
The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)
* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei off 5-week high as rally fizzles ahead of holiday week