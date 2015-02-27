AstraZeneca carving out antibiotic R&D into separate firm

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 27 Drugmaker AstraZeneca has decided to carve out its early-stage antibiotic research by creating a stand-alone subsidiary company, as it sharpens its focus on other therapy areas.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last year he was looking to partner or sell its anti-infective business, which is no longer viewed as a core area for the British drugmaker.
AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement it would invest $40 million in the new antibiotic company, which will include early-stage products such as a drug in Phase II for gonorrhoea. The carve-out will impact approximately 95 employees based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The new structure has no impact on anti-infective products already on the market, including Merrem, Zinforo, Fluenz/Flumist and Synagis. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016