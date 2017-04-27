AstraZeneca committed to UK, despite market challenges

LONDON, April 27 AstraZeneca's chief
executive said on Thursday his company remained "very committed"
to investment in Britain, despite challenges in the UK market.
Drugmakers are concerned at low healthcare spending and
limited use of new drugs in the National Health Service, which
results in French and German patients being five times more
likely to receive a newly launched medicine than those in
Britain.
Industry is also worried about the impact of the country's
decision to leave the European Union, which has created
significant regulatory uncertainty.
Nonetheless, Pascal Soriot said he believed Britain remained
a good place for pharmaceuticals investment.
"We're very committed to the UK. We are working very
collaboratively with the government in this country to play our
part in the development of a life sciences industry," he told
reporters.
"What is, of course, necessary is that the government does
implement policies that will be attracting investment, not only
from large domestic companies like us and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
but also from companies around the world."
AstraZeneca is finalising construction of a new strategic
R&D centre and global corporate headquarters in the English
university city of Cambridge in a bid to develop close ties to
academia. The University of Cambridge has a global reputation
for life sciences.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)