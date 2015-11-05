AstraZeneca cancer drug may not be so fast getting to market

* Accelerated approval for durvalumab looking less likely
* But CEO says more confident than ever in oncology pipeline
* AstraZeneca considering partnering deal for gout drug
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 5 AstraZeneca's keenly
awaited cancer immunotherapy drug durvalumab may not get to
market as quickly as first hoped but the company said on
Thursday it was more confident than ever in its oncology
development pipeline.
The British drugmaker is running a lung cancer trial known
as ATLANTIC that is due to produce results by the end of this
year and could, in theory, support a submission seeking
accelerated U.S. approval in the first half of 2016.
However, this option is now looking less likely since
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo and Merck's
Keytruda have already won U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) clearance in lung cancer, reducing the chances of
durvalamb gaining rapid approval.
"The landscape has changed because competing products
received approval far faster than could have been expected a bit
more than a year ago," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot
told reporters in a post-results conference call.
Roche also has a competing product, atezolizumab,
that it plans to file for approval in lung cancer in the first
quarter of 2016.
As a result the chances of an accelerated FDA approval based
on ATLANTIC have decreased, since there is a reduced unmet
medical need. All four drugs work in a similar way to boost the
immune system's ability to detect and fight tumour cells.
Durvalumab is AstraZeneca's most important pipeline product
and the company said last year, during its bid defence against a
takeover attempt by Pfizer, that the medicine could
eventually generate annual sales of $6.5 billion, making it a
key component of an overall $45 billion sales forecast for 2023.
While ATLANTIC is looking at durvalumab's use on its own in
a subset of late-stage lung cancer patients, Soriot said the
drug's real promise lay in combining it with other products to
help a much wider range of patients.
"Our long-range forecast for 2023 remains the same. In fact,
we now have a little bit more for oncology sales and a little
bit less for diabetes in our forecasts," he said.
"Getting accelerated approval with our monotherapy was never
part of our base plan or our long-range forecasts. We still want
to pursue the accelerated approval, but as an upside."
Soriot also said AstraZeneca was considering a marketing
partnership deal for its gout drug lesinurad, which was
recommended for approval by an FDA advisory panel last month.
"Partnering the gout portfolio is clearly a very strong
option that we are considering," he said. "We have to wait for
lesinurad's approval and then, based on that, we will pursue
discussions with potential partners."
