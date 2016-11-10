AstraZeneca drops early head and neck cancer drug plans

LONDON Nov 10 AstraZeneca said on
Thursday it had given up on the idea of seeking an early
approval of its immunotherapy drug durvalumab in head and neck
cancer using mid-stage Phase II clinical trials data.
The move follows recent changes in the competitive
landscape, which has seen Merck's similar Keytruda
approved for the condition, reducing the case for special
regulatory treatment of durvalumab.
The decision to drop early filing plans in head and neck
cancer follows a similar outcome in lung cancer, where
AstraZeneca was also too late because Keytruda and Bristol-Myers
Squibb's Opdivo had already won approval.
The drugmaker's main hopes for durvalumab, however, are
unaffected, since its big potential lies in helping previously
untreated lung cancer patients, where it has shown promise when
given as part of a combination therapy.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)