公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 17:31 BJT

BRIEF-Astra CEO says Nov. 18 investor day to focus on progress, no comment on Pfizer

July 31 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters: * CEO says can't comment on Pfizer, says November 18 investor day will focus on

company's progress * CEO says hopes for outcome to DOJ probe into Plato study on Brilinta very

soon * CEO says Almirall respiratory drugs complement Pearl portfolio very well * CEO says in discussions over partnering neuroscience and anti-infective

drugs, hopes to enter collaborations in H2 * CEO says Russia events may impact company but retail focus should limit

damage * CEO says strongly committed to progressive dividend policy * For more news, please click here
