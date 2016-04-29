Drugmaker AstraZeneca's earnings fall, hit by patent expiries

LONDON, April 29 AstraZeneca's
underlying earnings fell 12 percent in the first quarter,
broadly in line with analyst expectations, hit by drug patent
expiries.
Revenue at the British drug company rose 1 percent in dollar
terms to $6.12 billion, helped by income from selling rights to
some drugs, generating core earnings per share, which exclude
certain items, of 95 cents.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue
of $5.93 billion and earnings of 94 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
AstraZeneca reiterated on Friday that it expects a low to
mid single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core
earnings at constant exchange rates for the full year.
