AstraZeneca drug sales fall on patent expiries in second quarter

LONDON Aug 1 AstraZeneca sales fell by
a slightly more -than-expected 6 percent in the second quarter,
hurt by loss of patent protection on key drugs, while earnings
tumbled nearly a quarter due to a higher tax rate.
New Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is striving to turn around
the business after a series of setbacks in research and a wave
of patent expiries, but has warned that fixing Britain's second
biggest drugmaker will take several years.
The group reiterated its expectation for a mid-to-high
single digit percentage fall in revenue this year, while
operating costs are now seen increasing by a low-to-mid single
digit rate. Earnings are expected to decline significantly more
than revenue in 2013.
Sales in the quarter were $6.232 billion, generating "core"
earnings, which exclude certain items, down 23 percent at $1.20
a share, AstraZeneca said on Thursday.
Analysts had, on average, forecast sales of $6.248 billion
and earnings of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.