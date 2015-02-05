AstraZeneca to buy Actavis lung drugs as Q4 earnings fall short

LONDON Feb 5 AstraZeneca said on
Thursday it had agreed to buy Actavis' branded
respiratory drug business in the United States and Canada for an
initial payment of $600 million as it seeks external deals to
ensure growth.
The announcement came as Britain's second-biggest drugmaker
posted fourth-quarter results that fell short of expectations
and said 2015 sales revenue was expected to decline by a mid
single-digit percentage rate at constant exchange rates.
Core earnings per share, however, are forecast to increase
by a low single-digit percent this year.
The British group, which saw off a $118 billion bid by
Pfizer last year, said its sales in the fourth quarter
fell 2 percent to $6.68 billion, generating core earnings down
38 percent at 76 cents a share.
Industry analysts had on average forecast sales in the
quarter of $6.79 billion and earnings of 82 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)