AstraZeneca lifts sales forecast as Nexium keeps on giving

LONDON Nov 6 AstraZeneca raised its
2014 sales forecast for the second quarter in a row on Thursday,
as the delayed arrival of Nexium generics in the United States
kept cash flowing from the heartburn and ulcer pill.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker, which saw off a $118
billion takeover approach from Pfizer in May, now
expects revenue this year to grow in low single digits at
constant exchange rates, after previously being seen flat.
Sales in the third quarter rose 5 percent to $6.54 billion,
generating "core" earnings, which exclude certain items, down 13
percent at $1.05 a share.
Industry analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the
quarter of $6.41 billion and earnings of $1.03 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters.
For the full year, core EPS is now expected to decrease at
around 10 percent at constant rates -- better than anticipated
previously -- although currency is expected to impact negatively
by around 5 percent, assuming current exchange rates.
