AstraZeneca lifts full-year forecast after in-line Q3

LONDON Nov 5 Drugmaker AstraZeneca
lifted its full-year forecast for revenue and earnings on
Thursday, after reporting third-quarter results broadly in line
with analyst expectations.
Hit by a stronger dollar and additional generic competition
to heartburn drug Nexium, revenue in dollar terms fell 10
percent to $5.95 billion, generating core earnings per share,
which exclude certain items, down 2 percent at $1.03 cents.
But, at constant currencies, the company said it now
expected 2015 revenue to be in line with 2014, after previously
predicting a low single-digit percent decline, while core EPS is
expected to show a mid to high single-digit percent increase,
from a low single-digit percent increase seen previously.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly sales of
$5.97 billion and earnings of $1.03 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
