AstraZeneca's drug sales weighed on by flagging Crestor

LONDON Nov 10 Competition from multiple generic
versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor hit AstraZeneca's
third-quarter sales but the drugmaker mitigated the
damage with income from disposals and good growth in new
products.
Revenue declined 4 percent $5.7 billion but core earnings
per share (EPS), which exclude some items, rose 28 percent to
$1.32, the British group said on Thursday.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue
of $5.90 billion and earnings of 97 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
For the full year AstraZeneca reiterated its forecast of a
low to mid single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and
core earnings at constant exchange rates.
