AstraZeneca hit by copycat Nexium and strong dollar in Q1

LONDON, April 24 AstraZeneca's sales
fell by a slightly less-than-expected 6 percent in the first
quarter, hit by the launch of generic copies of its popular
stomach acid pill Nexium in the vital U.S. market and the strong
dollar.
The group, which saw off a $118 billion bid by Pfizer
last year, reiterated its forecast of a low single-digit
percent increase in 2015 "core" earnings at constant exchange
rates.
Quarterly sales were $6.06 billion, generating adjusted core
earnings per share (EPS) that were down 7 percent at $1.08
cents, AstraZeneca said on Friday.
Industry analysts had on average forecast sales of $5.98
billion and earnings of $1.07 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)