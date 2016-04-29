UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca cuts costs and doubles down on cancer drugs

* Renewed focus to cut base costs, raised cancer investment
* First-quarter core EPS 95 cents vs consensus 94 cents
* Q1 revenue $6.12 bln vs $5.93 bln, boosted by deals
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 29 AstraZeneca is to cut
costs by $1 billion and increase its focus on cancer treatments
after underlying earnings, hit by drug patent expiries, fell 12
percent in the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst
expectations.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday he would
sharpen the prioritisation of investments and increase spending
in oncology while cutting commercial and manufacturing
operations.
The result would be a "material decline" in spending on
commercial activities this year and next, with net annualised
savings of $1.1 billion by the end of 2017. The changes will
involve a $1.5 billion one-off restructuring charge.
There will be job losses, reflecting the fact that
specialist cancer drugs require smaller sales forces than ones
sold to general practitioners. AstraZeneca declined to give
numbers but said most of the job cuts would be outside Britain.
The drugmaker, which saw off a takeover attempt by Pfizer
in 2014, is forecast by analysts to suffer a trough in
earnings in 2016 and 2017 as it continues to be hit by loss of
exclusivity on key products.
Its biggest seller, the cholesterol fighter Crestor, will
face generic competition in the all-important U.S. market from
next week.
Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the detailed cost
savings plan "should help investors become more comfortable over
AstraZeneca's ability to bridge the upcoming Crestor patent
cliff".
Soriot is betting on new medicines to revitalise the
business, particularly in cancer, but these will take time to
prove themselves. They also need investment.
"When you have all these great opportunities you have to
then support them," he told reporters. "This is where the
investment is going - it is more clinical trials, essentially,
and launch preparation."
Soriot said there would be increased news about its new
medicines in 2016, including a number of regulatory decisions
and data readouts, particularly in oncology.
HIGH BAR FOR M&A
The British group has bought in products to bolster its new
drug line-up, including the recent acquisitions of ZS Pharma and
Acerta Pharma, but Soriot said he was setting a high bar for
future deals as the company's pipeline was now full.
He declined to comment specifically on whether AstraZeneca
would consider getting into a bidding war with Sanofi
over U.S. cancer treatment specialist Medivation.
To free resources for investment, AstraZeneca has been
selling off rights to non-core drugs and such "externalisation"
deals helped to boost revenue by $550 million in the first
quarter. AstraZeneca agreed a further deal this week to sell
rights to its new gout drug for up to $265 million.
Soriot believes he can build a business with annual sales of
at least $45 billion by 2023, up from $24.7 billion in 2015,
though many analysts question this target, which was first set
out during the takeover battle with Pfizer.
He has high hopes in the hot cancer area of immuno-oncology
but here AstraZeneca is competing with several tough rivals,
including Bristol-Myers Squibb, whose drug Opdivo has
established strong early leadership.
First-quarter revenue at the British drug company rose 1
percent in dollar terms to $6.12 billion, generating core
earnings per share, which exclude certain items, of 95 cents.
Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly revenue
of $5.93 billion and earnings of 94 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters.
AstraZeneca reiterated that it expected a low to mid
single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core
earnings at constant exchange rates for the full year.
