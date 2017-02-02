UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial

* Sees low to mid-teens percentage fall in 2017 core EPS
* Increased reliance of asset sales and partnering deals
* Q4 core EPS $1.21 vs consensus forecast $1.13
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 2 AstraZeneca warned on
Thursday that profit and revenue would both fall this year as
cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue
to hit sales.
The British pharmaceuticals group hopes that 2017 will be
the earnings trough, but its recovery hinges on the success of
new medicines and results from a clinical trial of a combination
of two lung cancer drugs, which investors view as risky.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot reaffirmed his confidence in
the trial, despite recent mixed developments in the hotly
contested cancer immunotherapy arena.
"Everyone is trying to read the tea leaves and a number of
people are using bad tea," he said.
This year AstraZeneca expects a low to mid single-digit
percentage decline in revenue, with core earnings per share
(EPS) dropping by a low to mid-teens percentage in local
currency terms from 2016's level of $4.31.
This implies that, for the first time, Soriot will miss the
$4.20 EPS threshold needed to cover the company's dividend at
least 1.5 times, which is one factor determining his bonus.
AstraZeneca has lost exclusivity on all its top-selling
drugs in recent years but believes that it is about to turn the
corner.
It has offset falling sales by divesting some non-core
assets, resulting in fourth-quarter 2016 core EPS, which
excludes some items, rising 29 percent in dollar terms to $1.21
on revenue which fell 13 percent to $5.59 billion.
The consensus forecast among industry analysts was for
quarterly revenue of $5.57 billion and earnings of $1.13 per
share, Thomson Reuters data shows.
AstraZeneca shares ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday as
investors digested the 2017 outlook, which anticipates an
increased share of profits coming from asset sales and
partnership income.
Some analysts argue such "externalisation" revenue unduly
flatters results, but AstraZeneca's finance head Marc Dunoyer
said it was an integral part of the business model.
Jefferies analysts said the 2017 EPS guidance implying a
mid-point range of a 15 percent decline was some 3 percent below
market expectations, although the revenue outlook was slightly
better than anticipated.
CRUCIAL RESULT
Short-term financial results, however, matter less at the
moment than the outcome of the MYSTIC clinical study testing a
combination of immunotherapy drugs durvalumab and tremelimumab
in previously untreated lung cancer patients.
"Rarely has a single trial result been so crucial to a
company the size of AstraZeneca," said Trinity Delta analyst
Mick Cooper.
Results are due around the middle of the year and Soriot
stressed the trial had a range of outcomes offering different
levels of commercial upside.
Soriot believes the drug combination, along with recently
approved cancer pills Tagrisso and Lynparza, will help transform
AstraZeneca's business, keeping it on track for annual sales
above $40 billion by 2023, from $23 billion in 2016.
"It is an exciting time as we rapidly approach the
inflection point for our anticipated return to long-term
growth," he said.
Still, the AstraZeneca's immunotherapy play remains a big
uncertainty and recent developments have dented some investors'
confidence.
AstraZeneca last month tweaked the design of MYSTIC in a
move seen as potentially signalling a more cautious approach,
and two days later Bristol-Myers Squibb decided not to
seek accelerated approval for its very similar two-drug
combination.
Merck & Co, meanwhile, surprised on the upside by
securing a speedy review for a rival combination based on
chemotherapy.
The recent exit of several senior executives from
AstraZeneca has added to shareholder nervousness, with its head
of Europe operations and head of oncology both quitting in the
past two months.
