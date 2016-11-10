UPDATE 3-AstraZeneca sees big healthcare changes under Trump

* First full quarter of Crestor generics in U.S. market
* Tax gain, cost cuts, externalisation offset sales fall
* Q3 revenue $5.7 billion vs consensus $5.9 billion
* Q3 core EPS $1.32 vs consensus 97 cents
(Adds comments by CEO on U.S. market, analyst's comment,
updates share price)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca
expects major U.S. healthcare changes after Donald Trump's
election victory but its chief executive warned on Thursday that
pricing pressures in the world's biggest drugs market would not
go away.
Drug stocks surged on Trump's surprise win as fears of tough
action on prices subsided, given the Republican
president-elect's focus on scrapping Obamacare rather than
bearing down hard on drugmakers as Democrats demanded.
"Nobody knows what the new landscape will look like. It's
reasonable to assume it will change substantially," Pascal
Soriot told reporters.
"The U.S. has always been a country that supports innovation
and new differentiated medicines, and we hope it will remain the
same. But we also believe we will continue to have to deal with
price pressures."
His comments came as AstraZeneca reported lower
third-quarter sales, hit by competition from multiple generic
versions of its cholesterol fighter Crestor. Earnings, however,
were propped up by a one-off tax gain, cost cuts and income from
disposals.
The drugmaker enjoyed a tax benefit of $453 million due to
agreements on transfer pricing arrangements between Canadian,
British and Swedish tax authorities.
Revenue in the quarter declined 4 percent to $5.7 billion
but core earnings per share (EPS), which exclude some items,
rose 28 percent to $1.32.
Industry analysts had, on average, forecast quarterly
revenue of $5.90 billion and earnings of 97 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters.
Shares in AstraZeneca fell 3 percent by 1130 GMT as
investors looked through the 36-cents-a-share tax windfall to
the weaker-than-expected results.
The group reiterated its forecast of a low to mid
single-digit percentage decline in both revenue and core
earnings at constant exchange rates for the full year.
"Today's results were a little soft versus expectations but
key growth drivers reassured as the company heads into its most
challenging period," said Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes,
who recommends buying the stock.
INFLECTION POINT
Sales of new cancer drugs Tagrisso and Lynparza were bright
spots in the quarter, while income from "externalisation" deals,
involving the sale of certain rights to products, totalled $674
million.
Selling, general and administrative costs fell by 12 percent
to $1.9 billion as the company increased its focus on its
primary therapy areas. Research spending was stable at $1.3
billion.
"We are still dealing with the formidable patent expiry
challenge but we are showing we can deal with it and the
inflection point is not that far away," Soriot said.
AstraZeneca expects to return to growth in the second half
of 2017, with no patent expiries then expected until 2024.
Its long-term prospects hinge on its roster of new cancer
drugs, with investors focused especially on a trial combining
the immunotherapies durvalumab and tremelimumab, which will
report initial results in lung cancer in the first half of 2017.
The recent failure of Bristol-Myers Squibb's rival
immunotherapy Opdivo in previously untreated lung patients has
opened up the market opportunity, but there is no certainty
AstraZeneca's trial will hit its goal.
A sharp share price fall last month on a setback in two
studies testing durvalumab in treating head and neck cancers
shows the nervousness surrounding the firm's big cancer bet.
On the research front, AstraZeneca said it now expected the
first submission for regulatory approval of its new blood cancer
drug acalabrutinib to be made in the first half of 2017.
It also said it had given up on the idea of seeking an early
approval of durvalumab in head and neck cancer, although this
would not affect prospects for its use in a combination therapy
treatment for lung cancer.
Unlike British rival GlaxoSmithKline, which has
lower-risk businesses such as consumer healthcare to buttress
risky drug research, AstraZeneca is focused solely on finding
new prescription medicines.
Soriot saw off a $100 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer
in 2014 but the company has remained subject to takeover
speculation.
(Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg Mahlich)