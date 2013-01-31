BRIEF-Astra CEO banks on 5 growth platforms, complemented by deals

LONDON Jan 31 AstraZeneca PLC Chief Executive Pascal Soriot in media briefing: * CEO says still work to do before laying out future strategy in March * CEO says committed to investing for long-term growth * CEO says company has become too complicated, leading to slow decision-making

sometimes * CEO says has 5 existing growth platforms in Brilinta, diabetes, emerging

markets, respiratory, Japan * CEO says always looking for right business development, acquisition

opportunities * CEO says open to more disruptive or large acquisitions if make sense, but

less likely than smaller ones