BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says 55 stg/shr Pfizer offer would likely never have happened

Feb 5 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot
tells reporters:
* CEO says 55 pounds per share offer from Pfizer would likely
never have
happened, given U.S. tax rule changes
* CEO says on track to deliver 7-8 potential NME submissions in
2015-2016
* CEO says will behave like biotech company in out-licensing
products
* Research and development exec says 13 phase II or phase III
immuno-oncology
registration studies already started or planned to start in
2015
* CEO says prime strategy in immuno-oncology is to bet on drug
combinations
