公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says Brilinta can do "far better"

LONDON Oct 25 AstraZeneca PLC : * New CEO says believes Brilinta is best product and can do far better than has

done to date * CEO says core of company will remain innovation * CEO says will look at acquisition opportunities to bolster pipeline

