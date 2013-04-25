版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Astra CFO sees U.S. Brilinta growth accelerating at back-end of year

LONDON, April 25 AstraZeneca PLC : * CFO says expects to see U.S. Brilinta growth accelerating at back-end of year

