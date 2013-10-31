版本:
中国
2013年 10月 31日

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says no change in dividend, M&A strategy under new CFO

Oct 31 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, speaking to reporters: * CEO says new CFO Dunoyer brings blend of strategic thinking and financial

expertise * CEO says new CFO won't change dividend policy * CEO says no change in M&A strategy * CEO says doing better at rebuilding pipeline than expected at beginning of

year * CEO says has seen some slowdown in Chinese demand but still expects long-term

strong growth in China * CEO says have been no approachs from Chinese investigators, no charge against

