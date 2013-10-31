BRIEF-AstraZeneca says no change in dividend, M&A strategy under new CFO

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, speaking to reporters: * CEO says new CFO Dunoyer brings blend of strategic thinking and financial
expertise * CEO says new CFO won't change dividend policy * CEO says no change in M&A strategy * CEO says doing better at rebuilding pipeline than expected at beginning of
year * CEO says has seen some slowdown in Chinese demand but still expects long-term
strong growth in China * CEO says have been no approachs from Chinese investigators, no charge against
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.