公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says internal drug development bigger focus than external deals

Feb 6 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters: * CEO says internal drug development a bigger focus in 2014 than external

deal-making * CEO says needs large acquisition even less than a year ago *
