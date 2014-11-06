版本:
BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says not sure how to read Ranbaxy announcement on Nexium

Nov 6 AstraZeneca CEO and CFO, in call with analysts: * CEO says "not totally sure" how to read Ranbaxy announcement on generic

Nexium * CEO says still assuming no generic Nexium in U.S. this year * CFO says U.S. generic Nexium launch in 2014 would impact outlook but that not

current assumption * For more news, please click here
